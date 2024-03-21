Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,464 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,389,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

