Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,313,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.58. 9,876,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,914. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

