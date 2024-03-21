Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

