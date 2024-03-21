Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.