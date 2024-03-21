Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys $202,950.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alphatec Trading Down 2.6 %

ATEC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

