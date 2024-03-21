Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $11,872.80 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $11,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 378,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

