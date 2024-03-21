American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $76.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

