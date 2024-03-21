Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $436.58

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $436.58 and last traded at $436.37, with a volume of 15150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $431.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,137,000 after buying an additional 180,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

