Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.85. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

