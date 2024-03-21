Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ:AMRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 479,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,911. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

