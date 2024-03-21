Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.32. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 87,391 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
