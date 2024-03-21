Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.32. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 87,391 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 778,523 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.