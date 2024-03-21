Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.71

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.71 and last traded at $113.61, with a volume of 121653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,250,181,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

