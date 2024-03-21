Analysts Set Expectations for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 188.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

