Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) PT at GBX 1,062.40

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,062.40 ($13.53).
STJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.16) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
