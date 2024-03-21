Andrew Webb Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Webb bought 10,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($38,446.85).

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON KMR traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 313 ($3.98). The stock had a trading volume of 493,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.82. Kenmare Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.37). The company has a market cap of £279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.35, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2,882.35%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Stories

