Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 221.72% from the company’s previous close.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

ANIX opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.85. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

