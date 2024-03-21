Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 221.72% from the company’s previous close.
Anixa Biosciences Price Performance
ANIX opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.85. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.45.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
