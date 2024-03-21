Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40.97 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $455.30 million and $40.97 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,012.84 or 0.99965425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010385 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00156320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04451891 USD and is up 13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $46,744,139.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

