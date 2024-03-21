Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 170.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ANVS opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.55. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

