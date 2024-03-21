Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 170.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Annovis Bio
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.