Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

