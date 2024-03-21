Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anpario Stock Performance

ANP opened at GBX 232.70 ($2.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.39. The stock has a market cap of £47.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,136.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.56).

Get Anpario alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ANP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.33) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.