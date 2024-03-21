APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

APA opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in APA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

