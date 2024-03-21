Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.01. 17,688,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $354.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

