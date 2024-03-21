Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 6,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,894,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.14. 628,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,503. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

