Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 73,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,506. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $307.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

