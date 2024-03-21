Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 271,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,549. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

