Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM remained flat at $36.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

