Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,576 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.