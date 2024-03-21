Apeiron RIA LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 865,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,230. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.