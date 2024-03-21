Apeiron RIA LLC Has $905,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,852. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

