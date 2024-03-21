Apeiron RIA LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,014 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

