Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.31. 5,492,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,076. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.