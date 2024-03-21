Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $822,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 459,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.