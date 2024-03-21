Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,044.61.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $23.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,210.40. 123,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,853.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,677.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,236.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

