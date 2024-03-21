Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $996,157.41 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $996,157.41 and approximately $187.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00082111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.