Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $996,289.35 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $996,289.35 and $187.94 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00082579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

