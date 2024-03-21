Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of APO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.