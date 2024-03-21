Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 0.7%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.37 and last traded at $174.97. Approximately 15,656,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,600,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

