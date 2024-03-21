Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.30 and last traded at $198.23. 986,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,801,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

The firm has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

