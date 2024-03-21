Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) PT Lowered to GBX 967 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 157.18% from the company’s current price.
Aquis Exchange Trading Up 4.4 %
AQX traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 376 ($4.79). 18,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 356.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.20. Aquis Exchange has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,211.76 and a beta of 0.88.
About Aquis Exchange
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aquis Exchange
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.