Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) PT Lowered to GBX 967 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 157.18% from the company’s current price.

Aquis Exchange Trading Up 4.4 %

AQX traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 376 ($4.79). 18,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 356.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.20. Aquis Exchange has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,211.76 and a beta of 0.88.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

