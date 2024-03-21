Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green Buys 10,209 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 342,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,906,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

