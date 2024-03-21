Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green Buys 10,209 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 342,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arbor Realty Trust
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Calculate the Implied Move of a Stock into Earnings
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.