Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $17.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

AROC stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,471,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,066,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

