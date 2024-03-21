Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $115.76 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $115.76 million and $10.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00082043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

