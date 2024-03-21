Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,738. The company has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

