Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $17.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.45. 1,071,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,014,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

