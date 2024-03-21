Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $272.61 and last traded at $274.12. Approximately 1,290,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,406,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.32.

Specifically, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $60,372,931 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

