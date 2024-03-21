Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.57 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $201.57 million and approximately $41.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001870 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,644,434 coins and its circulating supply is 179,645,218 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

