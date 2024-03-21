ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 137.00 and last traded at 134.52. 3,305,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,770,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at 131.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

ARM Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 107.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

