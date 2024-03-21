ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 121.52 and last traded at 123.49. Approximately 4,121,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,130,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at 129.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 106.60.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

