Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Hongbo Lu Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hongbo Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 249,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,672. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,846,000 after buying an additional 100,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

