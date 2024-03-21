Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
